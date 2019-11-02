Tehran keen on expanding ties with Bishkek

Eshaq Jahangiri met Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tashkent.

Jahangiri said that he would urge Iran's minister of roads and urban development, who is head of the joint commission, to use all the existing capacities to improve relations.

Referring to the agreement that Iran signed with Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU), he said that the deal can be a great start for the expansion of ties with the Union.

Jahangiri stressed the enhancement of banking, tourism, and people's interactions, and added that Iran is ready to fascinate the relations through facilitating visa process, adding that Tehran is after the direct flight to Tashkent and ready to connect Kyrgyzstan to the world markets through the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

He also invited the prime minister of Kyrgyzstan to visit Tehran.

Abylgaziev said in the meeting that Iran was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Kyrgyzstan and the good ties have been going on until now, adding that his country will support Iran's membership in the EAEU.

He said that the trade between the two countries is about 20 million dollars, which is not enough and should expand more especially in the energy sector.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish