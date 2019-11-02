Iran's VP highlights SCO potential to promote multilateralism

Addressing the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tashkent, Eshaq Jahangiri said the world is facing new, dangerous issues.

Jahangiri said that the world needs to take action against the new climatic, international and regional issues through multilateralism and joint collaboration.

He further stressed the need for all regional countries to counter any kind of unilateralism.

Iran believes that regional and international cooperation is vital for fighting terrorism and guaranteeing international peace and security, he said, adding that Iran believes in the collective fight against the criminal phenomenon and is, based on the will of the people, committed to trying to achieve a world free of violence and extremism.

He regretted that certain official international organizations act under the influence of the intimidating policies of the US and accuse other countries of being terrorists in an act of double standard.

Referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said the deal is a successful role model of multilateralism.

He added that the deal was reached following long intense negotiations with six world powers and then was endorsed by the UN Security Council, but the US government, in an unprecedented move, pulled out of the international deal and tried to restore the banking and financial sanctions and to impede the economic cooperation of the other signatories of the deal with Iran.

Jahangiri also said that the US decision to restore sanctions is a typical example of "economic terrorism and overt violation of the international law and UN Charter."

That’s why the world community has a duty about that, he said.

Referring to Iran's reduction of its commitments to the JCPOA, he said that Tehran took up patience for a year then made a move to reduce commitments and has announced that if the other parties do their commitments, Iran will g back to its JCPOA commitments.

He said it is clear that the continuation of the deal is only possible if the commitments are well-balanced and Iran can use the economic benefits of the deal.

Touching the issue of the issue of security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, he said that security of navigation, as a principle in the international law, has always been stressed by Iran and that navigation in the Hormuz Strait is based on "harmless passage" and Iran spares no efforts to provide security for the vessels passing through the strait.

He added that Iran believes that defending its water borders is a part of its national sovereignty and will not accept any decision which turns free navigation into an issue of security.

Jahangiri added that the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), introduced by President Hassan Rouhani in the UN General Assembly is a good opportunity for reaching sustainable peace, cooperation, and security of energy and trade.

Iran expects the international and regional community to support the plan, he said.

He said Iran is located in a place that it can connect the North, South, East, and West through transit connections, that’s why biog investments have been made to create road and rail transit corridors, including North-South, Persian Gulf-Black Sea, Chabahar, ECO-passed, and air corridors.

