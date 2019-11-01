Iraqi Police dismisses rumor about Iranian sniper’s arrest in Karbala

The Karbala Police Command issued a statement Thursday night noting the rumor on the arrest of an Iranian sniper in Karbala was completely untrue and insisting that the news is baseless and the demonstrations in Karbala were holding in complete security.

The statement added that given the current situation in which some foreign conspiracies are also trying to deflect protests from the peaceful process, all sections of society must act cautiously and not fall into the trap of false rumors and quotes by evil cyber armies.

The Karbala Police Command has emphasized the need for referring to official sources to publish such news.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday advised well-wishers of Iraq and Lebanon to find a way-out for the current insecurity.

The biggest harm that the enemies can inflict on a country is to harm its security, what they are doing in some countries of the region is to deprive the people of security, said Ayatollah Khamenei in the ceremony of graduation and oath-taking of cadets at Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that more than everyone, the US and some Western intelligence services, are stirring up disorder, with the money from some reactionary regional countries, which is the worst detriment and the most dangerous hostility to a nation.

The Supreme Leader said that their people have some righteous demands, but, they should know that their demands can be reached in the legal frameworks.

He said when the legal structure of a country got disrupted, nothing can be done. When there is a vacuum of power in a country, no positive measures can be taken.

