Iran's movies to be screened in Australian Fest

The cinematic work 'Suddenly a Tree' directed by Safi Yazdanian and the film 'African Violet' directed by Mona Zandi are to be screened at the opening and closing ceremonies of the event, respectively.

Payman Ma'adi along with Mahnaz Afshar are among the cast members of 'Suddenly a Tree' and Fatemeh Motamed Arya, Saeed Aghakhani alongside Reza Babak are some actors of 'African Violet'.

Founded in 2011, Persian International Film Festival showcases the best of Iranian cinema and the Persian speaking world in Australia.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish