The cinematic work has been written by Maral Sajjadi along with Haji-Gholami.

It narrates the story of a child who feels like his hands are getting black because of a sense of sin for doing wrong.

The 13th edition of the International Film Festival for Young Audiences Filem’on is underway in Brussels of Belgium from October 23 until November 2.

