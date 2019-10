Raha Khodayari, Mahan Nasiri, Reza Behboudi, Shiva Ordouee, Ahmad Saatchian, and Maryam Boubani are among the cast members.

It narrates a young widow's life that is faced with the dilemma of either leaving her son or seeking her personal concerns.

The 14th edition of Rome Film Fest kicked off in Rome on October 17 and wrapped up on October 27.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish