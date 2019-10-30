FICTS gives Iran's Sports Channel special award

According to the public relations office of Iran's Sports Films Festival, FICTS is an internationally credited festival in which 116 countries participate. The festival gives awards to sports channels, besides showing and judging sports documentaries and feature films.

This year, Iran's TV Sports Channel, Italy's Rai Sport, and the United Kingdom's DAZN received the prizes for production of sports content aimed at bringing about remarkable growth for viewers, especially young people, with focusing on human, social, and spiritual values.

Professor Franco Ascani, the president of FICTS, gave the award to Ehsan Shiee, the head of the Iranian Television on Tuesday evening in the presence of representatives from sports channels of the world.

The closing ceremony of the event will be held on Wednesday evening.

Founded in 1983, it was recognized by an International Olympic Committee for which it promotes values of sport through film and television. 116 countries are members.

It is worth mentioning that 12th round of the Iranian sport film festival is slated to be held on November 2-7 in Tehran and Qeshm Island.

