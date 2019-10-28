Semnan University ranks in 'US News' list

Masoud Nasiri Zarandi in an interview with IRNA on Monday evening added that based on the revised ranking of 2020 the best universities in the world by “US News and World Report”, 31 Iranian Universities were ranked among the world's top institutions.

“US News and World Report” uses 13 key benchmarks to evaluate universities.

Semnan University President stated that global and regional research reputation, number of publications, books, conferences, moderated citation impact, the total number of citations and publications among the top 10% of quality publications are among “U.S. News and World Report” criteria.

Nasiri pointed out that publication ratio among 10% high-quality publications, the number of global cooperation, global cooperation ratio, number of cited articles among one percent of high-quality publications and proportion of cited articles among one percent of high-quality publications are other criteria for evaluating universities in this institute.

Universities of "Tehran", "Islamic Azad", "Sharif Industrial", "Isfahan Industrial", "Tehran Medical Sciences and Health Services", "Amir Kabir Industrial", "Babol’s Noshirvani Industrial", "Tarbiat Modarres", "Tabriz", "Shiraz", "Mashad Medical Sciences", "Iranian Science and Technology", "Ferdowsi of Mashad", "Shahid Beheshti Medical Sciences and Health Services", "Iran Medical Sciences and Health Services", "Kashan", "Medical Sciences" and Health Services of Isfahan, "Yasuj", "Yazd", "Gilan", "Tabriz Medical Sciences and Health Services", "Sahand Industrial", "Razi", "Isfahan", "Shahid Bahonar Kerman", "Science" Medical and Health Services of Shiraz, Bu Ali Sina, Baqiyatallah Medical Sciences, Orumiyeh, and Mazandaran are institutions that were included in the list.

Semnan University is ranked 11th in the country in terms of scientific and research; 13,000 students, including 5,000 postgraduate students, 7,000 undergraduate students and the rest associate degree students and has about 400 faculty members.

