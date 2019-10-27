Oct 27, 2019, 12:07 PM
Iran’s ‘Fun Fair’ to be screened in Foyle Film Festival

Tehran, Oct 27, IRNA – Iranian short film ‘Fun Fair’ directed by Kaveh Mazaheri is to be screened in the 32nd Foyle Film Festival slated to be held in Ireland on November 15-24, 2019.

Foyle Film Festival is an annual film festival based in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The Festival included a programme of documentaries, short films and feature films from all over the world, as well as a full programme of educational events.

 ‘Fun Fair’ had earlier attended international festivals in London, Tirana and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

According to IMDb, the movie narrates the story of Majid a financially struggling man comes up with a ploy in order to better the life of his wife Sara.

