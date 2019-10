The film 'Exam' by Sonia Haddad and 'Violet' by Gasideh Golmakani are to compete at the festival.

Earlier, 'Exam' had been received a prize at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt.

The 61st edition of the International Festival of Documentary and Short Film of Bilbao (ZINEBI) is slated to be held in Spain during November 8-15.

