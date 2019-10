'Wolf and the Herd' is to compete with 34 other movies.

The 2,000-dollar award of the event is supposed to be granted to the best short film.

It is a digital animation in which students play story of wolf and sheep at school.

The 8th Kuandu International Animation Festival is to be held during October 27-November 3.

