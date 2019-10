The movie 'Rona, Azim's Mother' written and directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi as well as ‘A House for You’ directed by Mehdi Bakhshi-Moqaddam are to compete at the festival.

The 27th edition of the event is set to take place in Torun of Poland on November 9-16.

