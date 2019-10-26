Iranian movies attend 2019 FICTS

The opening ceremony of the event was held in the attendance of FICTS' Leader Franco Ascani, Milan mayor, head of Italy football federation and with the message of the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach.

Iranian sports film festival is regarded as an exclusive representative of FICTS.

FICTS is a Federation of Sports Televisions and of images on the screen.

Founded in 1983, it was recognized by an International Olympic Committee for which it promotes values of sport through film and television. 116 countries are members.

It is worth mentioning that 12th round of the Iranian sport film festival is slated to be held on November 2-7 in Tehran and Qeshm Island.

