Larijani: Iranian, Iraqi nations' hearts intertwined

Addressing a meeting of members of Qom Popular Headquarters of Arbaeen on Friday, he hailed the Iraqi services they offered to the pilgrims, especially those from other countries.

Noting that the Americans are seeking to harm solidarity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, he said, "The hearts of the two nations are intertwined and their historical common ground is a great capacity and that's for the same reason, the enemies are seeking to sow discord between them."

The Iranian nation stood by the Iraqi people in difficult situation of the ISIS terrorist invasion on Iraq, he said, noting that Daesh dealt blows to the Iraqi nation but Iran helped to break up the terrorist group.

Arbaeen is an example of convergence between the two nations, Larijani said, noting that members of the Qom Arbaeen Headquarter have not been ordered to serve the pilgrims; rather it is the Islamic solidarity that prompted them to help Muslims to perform the ritual in peace of mind.

Iraqi people also share the same insight, as they set up makeshift tents on the way to holy sites to render services to the pilgrims, the speaker said.

The enemies have always been monitoring the Islamic insight, as they are seeking to create problems in a bid to destroy the great capacity, he said.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish