Spike in Israelis leaving in 2024

More than 82,000 Israelis left in 2024 amid Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The statistics show that 82,700 people left in 2024, while 23,800 returned to Israel.

The bureau did not specify the reason for the departure of the Israelis, but Israeli media reports have previously attributed it to rocket fires from Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and Yemen.

According to the bureau, Israel’s population reached approximately 10.027 million, including 7.7 million Jews, 2.1 million Arabs, and 216,000 foreigners.

Israel’s population growth dropped by 1.1% in 2024, down from 1.6% a year earlier, it added.

