Data shows surge in emigration from Israel amid Gaza war

According to data released by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday, more than 40,000 Israelis left occupied territories in the January-July period this year, marking a significant growth compared with 2023.

The data, cited by Israel’s Channel 13, shows that almost 10,000 Israelis have not returned to the occupied territories.

Public anger has been growing in Israel as the regime’s war on Gaza drags on for nearly a year now.

Many Israelis blame the cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the prolonged conflict as he refuses to seal a deal with Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in order to establish a ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of the captives held in the besieged territory.

Israelis have been holding nearly-daily protests over the past months, demanding a truce deal.

