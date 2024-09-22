Israeli protesters keep up pressure for Gaza truce

According to the Zionist network I24, thousands of demonstrators blocked the road leading to the headquarters of the Ministry of War in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

They were demanding the signing of a prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

This demonstration was held while Netanyahu was set to hold a meeting with military and political officials at the headquarters of the regime’s War Ministry.

The killing of Israeli captives in the regime’s indiscriminate bombing and shelling of residential areas in Gaza and Netanyahu's lack of flexibility to conclude a ceasefire agreement with the Hamas resistance movement have caused a wave of anger among Israelis and hatred toward his extremist far-right cabinet.

Netanyahu's controversial demands have stalled the talks and denied the possibility of reaching an agreement on captives.

Despite repeated calls by the families of Zionist captives, the regime continued its onslaught on Gaza resulting in the killing of a number of them.

Anti-Netanyahu rallies have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters demanding the removal of Netanyahu and the holding of early elections. They also call for an immediate agreement to exchange captives held in Gaza.

Since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7th last year, Israelis have held a number of demonstrations against the policies of Netanyahu while demanding him to speed up the release of those who remained held in Gaza.

