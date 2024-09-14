Sep 14, 2024, 9:06 AM
Israeli settlers demonstrate in support of prisoner swap with Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – Thousands of Israeli settlers once again took to the streets across the occupied territories to show their support for a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

According to the Israeli regime’s media outlets, the settlers held demonstrations in the occupied city of Herzliya, demanding the immediate signing of a prisoner swap agreement with the resistance movement in the Gaza Strip.

They also chanted slogans against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has opposed any ceasefire deal with Hamas to secure the release of Israeli captives in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from the regime’s jails.

So far, tens of Zionist captives have been killed as a result of the occupying regime’s brutal bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

