Yemeni army downs US MQ-9 drone

According to an IRNA’s Wednesday report, Yahya Saree said that in support of the Palestinian people and resistance fighters, as well as in response to the aggressions of the US and the UK against Yemen, the Yemeni Air Force succeeded in downing the MQ-9 drone with a homemade surface-to-air missile over the Ma’rib Governorate.

Saree noted that this is the second US drone downed in the past 72 hours, and that the Yemeni Armed Forces could overall destroy 14 drones during the ongoing Battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad.

The battle kicked off on January 13, the day after airstrikes by US and UK warplanes began targeting military installations inside Yemen, aiming to diminish the Yemenis’ ability to disrupt Israeli-bound marine traffic in the Red Sea.

The spokesman also emphasized that their military operations will persist until the aggressions against Gaza come to an end and the blockade of the besieged strip is lifted.

On Tuesday, Brigadier General Saree stated that in support of the Palestinian people and in response to Israeli-American-British aggressions against Yemen, the Arab country’s armed forces have conducted two unique military operations.

