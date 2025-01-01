Iran unveils homegrown root canal treatment device

In a ceremony on Wednesday, the university’s director of the public relations announced the device, named Dpex, was developed by Dr. Mohammad Hossein Nekofar, a faculty member of Tehran's Faculty of Dentistry and a former student of the Dentistry College of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences.

“This device is a great innovation on a global scale,” said Dr. Mohammad Pahlevan-Kashi, adding that it was developed in cooperation with a Chinese company.

Dr. Pahlevan-Kashi explained that the primary use of the device is to open closed root canal, and it is already being utilized in various countries worldwide.

"We believe this device is a major achievement in the field of health and we are very proud that the unveiling of this widely used device in the health sector was held at the Dentistry College of Mashhad,” he said.

