Fight against terrorism is difficult but vital: Iran official

Gharibabadi made these remarks at a ceremony held in Tehran on Wednesday, on the eve of the 5th anniversary of assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

General Soleimani chose to fight terrorism while the Middle East region was deeply suffering from Takfiri terrorists, Gharibabadi said.

The world has focused on the counter-terrorist measures for years, according to the official.

Iran, on one hand, has been the victim of terrorism and, on the other hand, is one of the key countries fighting terrorism, Gharibabadi emphasized.

Referring to the developments in Gaza and the Israeli regime’s crimes in the Strip, Gharibabadi said no one can be kept silent on the pains of the Gazans; and it is shameful the way the Western states support the criminal regime financially and provide it with weapons.

He added that it is disgraceful that they label the popular resistance groups as terrorists.

Regarding the death toll from terrorist operations against Iran over the past four decades, Gharibabadi reported that it has reached 23,000.

“Fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive cooperation,” he concluded.

The 5th anniversary of the assassination of Major General Soleimani, the first anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Kerman Cemetery, and the unveiling ceremony on the Encyclopedia of 23,000 Iranian Terror Victims was held in Tehran on January 1, 2025, with the participation of Iranian officials and a group of foreign ambassadors residing in Iran.

1483**9417