The encyclopedia provides information about over 17,000 terror victims, stated Mohammad Javad Hasheminejad, head of the Iranian human rights NGO, the Habilian Association, at the unveiling ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday.

Earlier at the ceremony, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, mentioned that the death toll from terrorist operations against Iran over the past four decades has risen to 23,000.



