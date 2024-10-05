Iranian human rights NGO issues annual report on terrorism against I.R.

According to the report, which was prepared based on information gathered from domestic and international media sources, a total of 159 individuals lost their lives in terrorist attacks during the Iranian calendar year 1402 (March 21, 2023-March 19, 2024). The number included 136 Iranian citizens, while the rest were foreigners.

The report indicated a significant decrease in the number of terrorism-related fatalities in the northwestern regions of Iran, which was attributed to measures taken against terrorist and separatist groups operating in the Kurdistan Region in neighboring Iraq.

