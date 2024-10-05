Oct 5, 2024, 11:24 PM
Iranian human rights NGO issues annual report on terrorism against I.R.

Iranian human rights NGO issues annual report on terrorism against I.R.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian human rights NGO, the Habilian Association, has issued a comprehensive annual report on terrorism in the Islamic Republic for 2023-2024, detailing the terrorist activities carried out against the country and the Iranian people.

According to the report, which was prepared based on information gathered from domestic and international media sources, a total of 159 individuals lost their lives in terrorist attacks during the Iranian calendar year 1402 (March 21, 2023-March 19, 2024). The number included 136 Iranian citizens, while the rest were foreigners.

The report indicated a significant decrease in the number of terrorism-related fatalities in the northwestern regions of Iran, which was attributed to measures taken against terrorist and separatist groups operating in the Kurdistan Region in neighboring Iraq.

Click here to find the full text of the report.  

