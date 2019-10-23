Oct 23, 2019, 11:16 PM
Italian envoy proposes cooperation in building Mashad airport city

Mashad, Oct 23, IRNA – Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone proposed cooperation in the construction of airport city in Mashad.

He made the proposal in a meeting with Mashad Mayor Mohammad Reza Kalaei on Wednesday where he hoped that they will be able to do the significant thing despite US' sanctions.

Mashad is a cultural, religious and economic hub, he said, stressing the need for promoting collaboration between the two countries.

Kalaei, for his part, slammed the US sanctions, saying that municipalities as non-governmental institute can play major role in diplomacy.

Mashhad is a suitable venue for investment, he said.

