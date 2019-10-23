Ardebil Univ. of Medical Sciences, Azerbaijan commence scientific cooperation

A delegation of health and medical officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited Ardebil province to study the ways for cooperation within a 2-day period.

At the joint meeting of the health authorities, the two sides while emphasizing the teaching of the field of biology, stressed the holding of joint scientific courses and conferences in the field of medicine.

Head of Ardebil University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, in a joint meeting with the scientific group and officials of the field of health and medical services of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said on Wednesday that in the pursuant of further cooperation between the two countries, scientific cooperation between the countries has started and in this regard, bilateral cooperation is carried out in relation to communicable diseases, including parasitic and infectious diseases.

Akhavan Akbari announced the scientific exchange in the field of combating and controlling malaria and leishmaniasis, among the topics agreed at today's joint consensus meeting and treatment in Ardebil province was evaluated.

He stated that at the joint meeting, it was agreed that the Medical University of Baku use the scientific and technical experience and facilities of Ardebil University of Medical Sciences and Health Services and the achievements, experiences, and successes of the Iranian Ministry of Health in the field of parasitic diseases control.

According to the agreement, while transferring Iran's health and medical experiences in controlling and combating parasitic and infectious diseases, including malaria and leishmaniasis, a joint program to help people of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be implemented in this regard.

