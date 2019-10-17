Defense min says Yasin jet symbol of thwarting sanctions

Yasin carries a clear message to the World Arrogance and it is also something to be proud of, Hatami said in his speech to a ceremony on unveiling the native training jet at Nojeh (Nozheh) Airbase in western province of Hamedan.

Yasin not only has strategic and technological nature but also improves national power, the minister noted.

He further appreciated launch of Yasin indigenous training jet in the current Iranian year designated as the "Year of Boosting Production".

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named the new Iranian year, which started on March 21, 2019, as the "Year Boosting Production".

Hatami said that he believes that Yasin can strengthen Iranian Air Force to steer independent of other states in pilot training program.

Iran is among the fewest in the world that could be successful in designing and building such a modern training jet thanks to the knowledge of the skilled Iranian experts, Hatami said.

Meanwhile, he congratulated the Iranian nation on such an achievement that will help create job opportunities, return capital investment, boost production and increase national power.

