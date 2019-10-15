Iran offers 65-day temporary free visa to Iraqi nationals

Citizens of Iraq are eligible to cross into Iran during 65 days (since 25 October-27 December), said Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in the border city of Mehran on Tuesday.

He added that the Iranian move is in response to the “good will and Iraqis’ unwavering cooperation to eliminate visas for Iranian pilgrims in Arbaeen procession.

Masjedi thanked the Iraqi authorities for their “desirable and good” cooperation with Iranians who have marched to their country to mark the 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Iranian envoy stressed that the good hospitality of Iranians towards the Iraqis who visit the holy city of Mashhad, northeastern Iran, can have a great effect on reciprocal actions by Iraq.

Volume of trade exchange between Iran and Iraq exceeds $9bn, up to $4bn of which is for sales of Iranian gas and electricity to the western neighbor.

