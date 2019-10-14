Iran condoles with Japan over human losses of typhoon disaster

“Unfortunately, the typhoon has left many dead, injured and stranded as well as many damages,” said Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi

Typhoon Hagibis is the worst storm to hit Tokyo and the island nation in decades, and the aftermath reflects how both Japan and the climate have changed over the past 60 years.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that, as of this writing, at least 28 people have died, 18 more are missing and 177 have been injured by the storm and its aftermath.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish