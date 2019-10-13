Oct 13, 2019, 9:17 AM
Pakistan PM Imran departs for Iran official visit

Islamabad, Oct 13, IRNA -- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan left for an official visit to Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, an official statement said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari are also accompanying Imran Khan during his second official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a statement, the Prime Minister will have meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President  Hassan Rouhani.

“Besides issues relating to peace and security in the Persian Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed,” it said.

President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address media in a joint press conference.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in response to IRNA question at his weekly news briefing that peace and stability in the region is our desire and we will do our best to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

