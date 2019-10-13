Pakistani PM Imran Khan to visit Iran on Sunday to discuss regional peace

During the visit, Khan will have meetings with the Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, according to the ministry.

He is set to discuss "peace and security in the Persian Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments", the Pakistani ministry added.

This will be Khan's second visit to Iran this year. He also had a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA Session in New York in September.

