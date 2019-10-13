Oct 13, 2019, 7:24 AM
Pakistani PM Imran Khan to visit Iran on Sunday to discuss regional peace

Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Iran on Sunday "as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region", the country's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. 

During the visit, Khan will have meetings with the Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, according to the ministry.  

He is set to discuss "peace and security in the Persian Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments", the Pakistani ministry added. 

This will be Khan's second visit to Iran this year. He also had a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA Session in New York in September. 

