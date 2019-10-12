Pakistan PM Imran to embark on second official visit to Iran

It said during the visit, the Prime Minister will have meetings with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

“Besides issues relating to peace and security in the Persian Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed,” it said.

It added this will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Iran this year. The Prime Minister also had a bilateral meeting with the President of Iran on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA Session in New York in September 2019.

Earlier, while responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly news briefing, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that peace and stability in the region are our desire and "we will do our best to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region".

Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talking to local media said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia and Iran to remove differences between the two important Muslim countries.

