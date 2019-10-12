Pakistani PM due in Tehran Sunday

This is the second visit to Tehran by Imran Khan this year which takes place within the framework of friendly ties between Iran and Pakistan, he said.

Pakistani official is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani during his trip to Tehran.

"Regional and international developments, bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad are among major issues to be discussed during Imran Khan's one-day visit to Tehran," he said.

Asked about Imran Khan's next destination and his talks with the Iranian and Saudi officials for mediation, he said that the prime minister's mediatory role is not on the agenda at present.

The Islamic Republic of Iran whether with a mediator or without a mediator is always ready for dialogue with neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, to iron out differences so that third parties and trans-regional states will not be able to misuse the situation.

"We welcome all countries, particularly those who have always been seeking a secure region," Mousavi said.

