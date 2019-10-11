Pakistan PM to begin Iran visit tomorrow: Reports

Daily ‘Dawn’ reported on Friday that Prime Minister will embark on a trip for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

According to report, the prime minister would first travel to Iran where he will have a night stay. His meeting with President Hassan Rouhani has been scheduled for Sunday. He will later in the day go to Riyadh for meetings with the Saudi leadership.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed Mr Khan’s upcoming trip.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

Before departing to New York, Prime Minister also made a stopover in Riyadh where he held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the prime minister met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Pakistan is not new to mediation in the Persian Gulf. There have been at least four major and minor initiatives since the 80s.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal while responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly news briefing said, peace and stability in the region is our desire and we will do our best to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

