Mischief in int'l waterways "not to go unanswered"

A special committee has been formed to investigate the issue, said Ali Shamkhani regarding the missile attack in an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea.

The Iranian oil tanker SABITI which belongs to the National Iranian Tankers Company (NITC) sustained damage when it was hit by two missiles 60 miles off the Saudi port city of Jeddah in the Red Sea on Friday.

He said that investigation of the existing videos led to some clues about the dangerous adventurism.

Referring to the sabotage attempts made on Iranian oil tankers -- Happiness and Helm -- in the Red Sea over the past few months, he said making the international waterways insecure will have adverse consequences for global economy, adding that the planners, perpetrators and supporters of the provocative measures will be held accountable for the damages.

