The institute dismissed the issue that Saudi Arabia fired missile on Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea.

The oil tanker which belongs to the company sustained damage when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday.

Oil spill from the oil tanker in the Red Sea was stopped.

The oil tanker is currently in a stable condition and all crew on board are safe and sound and the ship is in a stable condition.

