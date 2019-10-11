Iran’s damaged oil tanker on way back to Persian Gulf: NITC

While certain media outlets attributed explosions in the Iranian oil tanker SABITI to the missiles fired from Saudi Arabia territory, Iran National Oil Company has dismissed the news.

The oil tanker which belongs to the company sustained damage when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday.

Oil spill from the oil tanker in the Red Sea was stopped.

The oil tanker is currently in a stable condition and the crew aboard it are safe and sound. The ship itself is in a stable condition.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned targeting the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, saying that the vessel is currently in stable condition.

He added that over the past months, some destructive moves against the Iranian tankers have been carried out and relative investigations to identify those masterminding the move are underway.

Commenting on the pollution made due to oil spill, Mousavi said that those behind the attack should be responsible for their dangerous adventurism.

