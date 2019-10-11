UK voices concern over Iran tanker incident in Red Sea

“Reports of explosions on board a tanker in the Red Sea are troubling. We are working to establish the facts,” the British spokesman told IRNA on the condition of anonymity.

The Iranian oil tanker SABITI which belongs to the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) sustained damage when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday.

Oil spill from the oil tanker in the Red Sea was stopped.

The oil tanker is currently in a stable condition and the crew aboard it are safe and sound. The ship itself is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng called on all relevant parties to practice self-restraint with regard to Iranian oil tanker accident.

“We hope all relevant parties will remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from actions leading to further escalation to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the [Persian] Gulf region,” he added.

