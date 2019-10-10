Pakistan urges respect for territorial integrity of Syria

While responding to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan continues to support the territorial integrity of Syria.

He added Pakistan recognizes Turkey’s legitimate security concerns in the region as both Pakistan and Turkey have been victims of terrorism.

“Pakistan continues to support the territorial integrity of Syria and expresses the hope that a political solution to the Syrian conflict will be reached at the earliest that takes into account the concerns of all regional stakeholders and parties to the conflict,” said the spokesperson.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced military operations in northeastern Syria late on Wednesday.

Erdogan declared Turkish army's operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and The People's Protection Units (YPG) called 'Spring of Peace'.

