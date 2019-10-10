Foreign Ministry: Iran opposing any military move against Syria

Expressing Iran's Foreign Ministry's concern about Turkey's military operation inside the Syrian territory, the statement added that given the humanitarian situation and the dangers civilians are exposed to the conflict areas, immediate cease of attacks and pullout of Turkish military forces exit of Syria is a must.

It further said that Iran, as stated before, understands the security concerns of Ankara, but it believes military action will not only fail to help remove those concerns but inflict a lot of human and fiscal damage.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry went on to stress its disagreement with the move, read the statement.

Iran has once and again underlined the fact that the present conditions in the region are the results of the trans-regional meddlings, especially by the US, it said.

Based on its basic principle that regional problems should be solved within the framework of region's potentials, the statement noted, Iran expressed readiness for playing any role between the two countries, as it is in touch with the two sides.

Tehran believes that solving the problem can only be possible through peaceful measures and respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and also the Adana Agreement.

