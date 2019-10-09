Larijani cancels visit to Turkey

Larijani was scheduled to travel to Istanbul to take part in a parliamentary summit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced military operations in northeastern Syria late on Wednesday.

Erdogan declared Turkish army's operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and The People's Protection Units (YPG) called 'Spring of Peace'.

Western diplomats announced that United Nations Security Council will convene on Syria behind closed doors on Thursday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish