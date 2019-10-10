Oct 10, 2019, 11:03 AM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83511350
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 10

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 10

Tehran, Oct 10, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

  • Development and use of nukes "forbidden" by Islam
  • Tehran urges Ankara to reconsider decision to invade Syria
  • Zarif raps US sanctions on Central Bank as War Crime

** IRAN DAILY

  • Iran's leader: developing stockpiling, using nukes religiously forbidden
  • US sanctions on Central Bank of Iran amounts to 'war crimes': Zarif
  • Turkey launches raid into Syria despite international outcry

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

  • Ayatollah Khamanei: Atomic bomb is definitely haram in Islam
  • Turkey launches military aggression in Syria
  • Iran aims to maintain perfect start at World Cup qualifiers

** TEHRAN TIMES

  • Iran was able to build atomic bomb but didn’t
  • Erdogan says operation in northeast Syria has started
  • Iran's economy won't wait for Europe: TCCIMA head 

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

  • Turkish Army push into Syria
  • Renewed support for knowledge-based firms
  • Saffron exports reach $78m in five months

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 7 =