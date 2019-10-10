Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 10

** IRAN NEWS
- Development and use of nukes "forbidden" by Islam
- Tehran urges Ankara to reconsider decision to invade Syria
- Zarif raps US sanctions on Central Bank as War Crime
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran's leader: developing stockpiling, using nukes religiously forbidden
- US sanctions on Central Bank of Iran amounts to 'war crimes': Zarif
- Turkey launches raid into Syria despite international outcry
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Ayatollah Khamanei: Atomic bomb is definitely haram in Islam
- Turkey launches military aggression in Syria
- Iran aims to maintain perfect start at World Cup qualifiers
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran was able to build atomic bomb but didn’t
- Erdogan says operation in northeast Syria has started
- Iran's economy won't wait for Europe: TCCIMA head
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Turkish Army push into Syria
- Renewed support for knowledge-based firms
- Saffron exports reach $78m in five months
