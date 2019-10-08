Pakistan marks 14th anniversary of deadly 2005 earthquake

On the morning of October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale had destroyed parts of Pakistan administered Kashmir and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Nearly 100,000 people were killed, 138,000 others wounded in the earthquake and over 3.5 million rendered homeless.

14 years have been passed to the deadly earthquake but the majority of the Pakistanis especially the earthquake victims still feel the pain.

On the day special prayers were offered in the mosques for the departed souls.

The devastating earthquake struck at 8:50 AM local time, with its epicenter located 12 miles (19 km) northeast of Muzaffarabad, the administrative centre of the Pakistani-administered Kashmir area, and approximately 65 miles (105 km) north-northeast of Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The severity of the damage caused by the earthquake is attributed to severe upthrust. It is considered the deadliest earthquake to hit South Asia since the 1935 Quetta earthquake.

The relief effort for the survivors was hampered by numerous aftershocks, as well as by the ensuing landslides and falling rocks, which damaged highways and mountain roads and made parts of the affected region inaccessible for several days.

Many countries and international relief organizations helped Pakistan to overcome the damage caused by the natural calamity.

Last month a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Mirpur district of Pakistani Kashmir leaving at least 25 persons, including women and children, dead and around 400 others injured many of them seriously reminding the devastation of 2005 earthquake.

In his message, Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi has said it is an occasion to evaluate and reiterate commitment at making greater preparedness to face natural calamities and by showing resolve for disaster risk reduction.

The President said Pakistan observed the Day to express solidarity and sympathy with families affected by natural calamities.

The President also paid tribute to the people of Pakistan who had exhibited courage, selflessness, spirit of sacrifice and resilience in the face of catastrophes.

