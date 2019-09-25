Iran sympathizes with victims of Pakistan's quake

Iranian official conveyed Iran's condolences to the nation and administration of the neighboring country as well as bereaved families of the victims in the Earthquake.

He asked God’s blessings for all the victims and wished speedy recovery of the injured ones.

A 5.8- Richter- Scale Magnitude earthquake struck Mirpur district of Pakistani Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving 26 citizens including women and children, dead and around 450 others injured many of them seriously, officials said.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Center Islamabad, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with its epicenter lying 5 km north of the eastern city of Jhelum. The tremors lasted for 8-10 seconds but were felt strongly.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and many other parts of the country.

In 2005, a 7.6 Richter-scale quake had killed more than 90,000 people and displaced over 3.5 million, primarily in Pakistani Kashmir and Hazara Division of north western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

