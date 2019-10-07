Zarif downgrades US role in Syria

"US is an irrelevant occupier in Syria—futile to seek its permission or rely on it for security," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

He added: "Achieving peace & fighting terror in Syria will only succeed thru respect for its territorial integrity & its people."

"Adana provides a framework for Turkey & Syria—Iran ready to help," he noted.

Earlier, Zarif said Iran is a country which is interested in tranquility, peace in this region we have proposed plans for ending the violence in Syria.

"We proposed the plan to end the war in Yemen almost for one and half a year ago exactly when the conflict started in Yemen," he added.

“We are still prepared now we are with our partners in the Astana process, Turkey and the Russian Federation have reached good conclusions, good outcomes in Syria there is no major fighting going on in Syria and that’s an achievement for the Astana process," Zarif noted.

