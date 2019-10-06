Iran ready to expand religious cooperation with Turkey

“The Islamic Republic of Iran s ready to cooperate with its brothers in Turkey to improve Hajj programs and religious affairs of the two countries’ pilgrims,” said Hojattoleslam Seyyed Abdolfattah Navad, representative of Iran’s supreme leader for Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs on Sunday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Majid Jan, Turkish Embassy’s religious affairs attache in Tehran.

An Iranian delegation comprising Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Ayatollah Mohsen Araki and members of the Committee of Good Offices visited Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs, also known as Diyanat, and held talks with its president Ali Erbaş in September.

Majid Jan welcomed development of religious ties between Iran and Turkey, saying it could serve all the Muslim world.

