Italy ready to further develop ties with Iran

He stressed that Italy didn't wait to see how the US sanctions affect its ties with Iran.



Perrone noted that Rome is eager to develop ties with Iran in various sectors such as economic, scientific and archeological spheres.



The Italian envoy called for activating economic operators in Isfahan and Florence to forge better trade ties.



Rezaei mentioned that life is going on in the country despite the US economic sanctions.



He invited Italians to visit the central Iranian city in a bid to promote tourism between the two countries.



Isfahan governor said that trade ties between the two countries need to be developed by chambers of commerce to offset the effects of the US sanctions.

9218**2050

