Oct 1, 2019, 1:30 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83498326
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian artist to weave carpet of Olympic Games 2020

Iranian artist to weave carpet of Olympic Games 2020
Iranian artist weaves the Olympic 2020 carpet

Orumiyeh, Oct 1, IRNA – Iranian artist Feridoun Naghilou has undertaken to weave the carpet of Olympics 2020 depicting the design unveiled in presence of the Olympic Museum officials for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Talking to IRNA on Tuesday, Sajjad Khodel, the director of public relations of the youth affairs and sports department in West Azarbaijan province said that the carpet (rug) is due to be completed before sending our convoy to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 and will be handed over to the National Olympic Committee officials.

Naghilou, the carpet weaver artist is from the city of Khoei, West Azarbaijan province,  has so far woven carpets for the World Cup 2018 in Russia and the Asian Cup 2019, the United Arab Emirates.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 9 =