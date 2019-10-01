Iranian artist to weave carpet of Olympic Games 2020

Talking to IRNA on Tuesday, Sajjad Khodel, the director of public relations of the youth affairs and sports department in West Azarbaijan province said that the carpet (rug) is due to be completed before sending our convoy to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 and will be handed over to the National Olympic Committee officials.

Naghilou, the carpet weaver artist is from the city of Khoei, West Azarbaijan province, has so far woven carpets for the World Cup 2018 in Russia and the Asian Cup 2019, the United Arab Emirates.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish