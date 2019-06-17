Persian rugs unique of its kind in world: Lebanese minister

No rug can compete with the Persian ones in terms of quality, appearance and fineness, the Lebanese minister said to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Despite the current sanctions, Persian rugs remain on top in the global carpet industry, he said adding that Iranian rugs are among most wanted goods with special customers.

Persian rugs are the products that Iran can rely on to further boost its economy, together with other industrial, agricultural and medicine products that Iran has had made significant progress in the fields compared with developed countries.

Commenting on Iran-Lebanon tourism relations, the minister said that bilateral ties in the field is limited to the private sectors in both countries which can hopefully create the required motivation to further promote tourism between the two countries.

There is no direct relation between governmental bodies in charge of tourism in Iran and Lebanon, he explained.

Referring to cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries, he said Tehran and Beirut can contribute to expand such relations through their supports.

Describing Iran as a four-season country, he said despite the significant number of Iranian tourists who visit Lebanon every year, particularly in Nowrouz holidays, there is no statistics to indicate the number of Lebanese tourists who travel to Iran.

The Lebanese minister pointed to Iran's various touristic attractions, including the holy city of Mashad and referred to advertisement as the main obstacle preventing promotion of tourism industry in both countries.

Guidanian also praised the steps taken by the Iranian government in repairing the historical sites affiliated to the Christian minority in the country, referring to well-known churches in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan.

