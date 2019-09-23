Ambassador hails China, Iran contribution to civilizations

“In the past 70 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), we have walked out of isolation to openness and progress and have been transformed from a poor and weak country into a strong and prosperous one,” said Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, to be marked on October 1.

China is Iran’s first trade partner. The country has historically had good political and economic relations with the Islamic Republic.

Excerpts of the interview follow:

Iran Daily: Mr. Ambassador, as far as I know, China was once an independent, integrated and large country with a huge population and rich resources. However, it fell behind in modern times and was once a non-industrialized country. Now China's GDP stands at 13 trillion US dollars, ranking in the top list of the world. Can you give us a brief introduction on China’s development in the past 70 years? Is there any Chinese model that Iran can learn from?

Ambassador Chang Hua: First of all, thank you for the blessings on China's National Day. Please send my best wishes to Iranian readers for me.

October 1st this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China. In the past 70 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, we have walked out of closeness and isolation to openness and progress, transformed from a poor and weak country to a strong and prosperous one. People’s livelihood has undergone great changes from lack of adequate food and clothing to moderate prosperity. A series of miracles in human development history were created along the way.

China has put an end to the old backward state of poverty and grown into the world's second largest economy, the largest manufacturing country, the largest commodity trader, the second largest commodity consumer, and the country with the second largest foreign capital flow. China's foreign exchange reserves have been ranking in the first place world widely for consecutive years. China's major agricultural output has leapt to the front ranks of the world, establishing the world's most integrated modern industrial system. We have also witnessed great advances in technological innovation and significant achievements in infrastructure construction.

Looking back at modern history and changes in the world, it is clear that Western capitalist powers mostly achieved the development through internal exploitation and external plunder. Although a small number of developing countries taking the capitalist path have achieved rapid economic growth in a certain period, they also suffered from serious polarization, increasing social conflicts and deteriorating ecological environment as a result. However, 70 years ago, for a big Eastern country with a backward economy and culture like China, neither of these aforementioned development paths would work. There is no ready-made pattern for China to take as reference back then so as to change the fact of poverty and weakness as well as problems at home and abroad, to realize the prosperity of the country, the revival of the nation, and the happiness of the people, we could only explore a new way, and that is the socialist road with Chinese characteristics

Taking the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics means we must, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and basing ourselves on China's realities, take economic development as the central task and adhere to the policy of reform and opening up. It means we must release and develop the productive forces, strengthen and perfect socialist system, achieve prosperity for all over time and make China a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out, we would neither import foreign models of development nor export the Chinese model. We will not ask other countries to copy the Chinese practice. We always believe that it is the people who have the rights to choose their own development path. The "China model" is socialism with Chinese characteristics created by the Chinese people from our own struggles. We firmly believe that with the continuous development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, it will become more mature and socialism with Chinese characteristics will further demonstrate its great superiority. Our path of socialist development can become wider and wider with greater influence to the world.

Iran Daily: At present, Western media has maliciously speculated on issues such as Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan, and China’s human rights. What is China's position on relevant issues?

Ambassador Chang Hua: Over the past few months, some radicals in Hong Kong have carried out various radical protests under the guise of “anti-extradition law”. They have created a string of appalling violent incidents already constituting serious violent crimes that have begun to show signs of terrorism. This is a gross violation of the rule of law and social order in Hong Kong, a grave threat to the life and safety of Hong Kong people, and a serious challenge to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability. The misdeeds must be resolutely cracked down according to law. The Chinese central government and the Chinese people firmly support the Hong Kong police and judiciary in decisively enforcing the law and fairly administering justice, and bring the criminals to justice in a speedy manner.

At the same time, some people in the West stubbornly embrace the Cold War mentality, hegemonism and zero-sum thinking, frequent meddle with Hong Kong affairs, and grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition. Since Hong Kong returned to the motherland 22 years ago, the Chinese central government has always adhered to the principles of “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy, and has acted strictly as per the Constitution and the Basic Law. The rule of law is the core value taken pride in by Hong Kong, and the cornerstone of the city to remain prosperity and stability. It cannot be trampled on, nor can it be destroyed or slandered by any external forces! Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs are purely internal affairs of China.

I have noticed that the Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif published an article in the Chinese media. He reaffirmed Iran’s firm support for the one-China principle, appreciated the fruitful “one country, two systems”, and stressed that Iran firmly opposes foreign interference in China’s internal affairs. The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned the provocative actions taken by the US, UK and other countries on issues concerning Taiwan and Hong Kong. We appreciate the above position of Iran. We believe that the international community understands and supports the positions and measures taken by the Chinese central government on the Hong Kong issue. Hong Kong is destined to embrace a brighter future!

Xinjiang affairs are a matter of China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. On Xinjiang-related issues, no one is in a better position to judge than the Chinese government and people. They brook no foreign interference. Faced with severe threats of terrorism and extremism, Xinjiang has been making intensive counterterrorism and de-radicalization efforts based on its own conditions and taken a series of counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures according to law, reflecting the procedural fairness and protection of the basic rights of citizens and guaranteeing the normal religious needs of the religious. Xinjiang attaches great importance to the development of source governance, and eliminates the impact of terrorism by focusing on improving people's livelihood, strengthening legal publicity and education, and setting up vocational skills education and training centers in accordance with the law.

In the past more than two years, not a single violent and terrorist incident took place in Xinjiang. The region now enjoys social stability and unity among all ethnic groups. People there are living a happy life with a stronger sense of fulfillment and security. They endorse the government's policies and measures wholeheartedly. We also invited many groups of foreign diplomats, journalists, experts and scholars to visit Xinjiang and see with their own eyes the place as it is. Iranian Students News Agency reporter Hashemi was invited to visit Xinjiang and wrote an article entitled The Chinese Government's Efforts to Promote Xinjiang's Economic Development, which elaborated on the Chinese government's efforts to promote Xinjiang's economic and social development, as well as Xinjiang's national unity and prosperity, peaceful and tranquil scenery. We welcome those with a truly objective and fair attitude to visit Xinjiang.

There is only one China in the world, and both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China. China's sovereignty and territorial integrity brook no division. Taiwan and the mainland are the community of shared destiny. The future of Taiwan lies in the reunification of the motherland, and the well-being of Taiwan compatriots lies in the national rejuvenation. Adhering to the one-China principle, opposing "Taiwan independence", promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and promoting the process of peaceful reunification of the motherland are in the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait.

Adhering to the one-China principle is a recognized norm for international relations. It is a general consensus of the international community and the fundamental premise and political basis for China to establish and develop relations with any country. With regard to the long-standing political differences between the two sides of the strait, in the process of reconciliation between compatriots on both sides of the strait to seek reunification, the two sides should jointly explore the solution based on the one-China principle in the attitude of being responsible to the nation and the future generations.

In the past 70 years of the establishment of PRC, China's human rights cause has been developing steadily and a well-established system to safeguard human rights has been put in place. China has become a country with rapid progress in its human rights cause, which has realized the large-scale poverty alleviation at the fastest pace, improved the institutional system which ensures that the people run the country, continuously enhanced the judicial protection of human rights, safeguarded Chinese citizens' freedom of speech and religious belief in accordance with the law, promoted and protected the rights enjoyed by vulnerable groups in an all-round manner and conducted extensive international exchanges and cooperation on human rights. China has achieved in several decades what took developed countries several centuries to achieve.

On China's vast land of 9.6 million square kilometers, nearly 1.3 billion people are living a peaceful, free and happy life, free from war, terror or displacement. It can be said that this is the progress in the area of human rights achieved at the fastest pace and also represents a tremendous contribution made by China to the global human rights endeavor. There will always be room for improvement in human rights protection. China is willing to step up exchanges and mutual learning with all countries to pursue common progress on the basis of equality and mutual respect and with a responsible and constructive attitude. We will carefully and actively heed those sincere and constructive suggestions. Meanwhile, we firmly oppose and reject the politically-biased, malicious and unreasonable accusations made by a very small number of people.

Iran Daily: China is becoming more and more active on the diplomatic stage. As a permanent member of the Security Council, How will China play a role in the face of unjust and irrational international politics and economic order? How does China evaluate its international status?

Ambassador Chang Hua: President Xi Jinping has clear instructions on China's foreign work in the new era. There are mainly 10 aspects in summary:

First, persistent efforts should be made to strengthen the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC in its diplomatic work in maintaining the authority of the CPC Central Committee;

Second, persistent efforts should be made to promote Chinas major-country diplomacy, which is tasked with realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation;

Third, persistent efforts should be made to build a community with a shared future for humanity, with the aim of safeguarding world peace and promoting common development;

Fourth, persistent efforts should be made to uphold socialism with Chinese characteristics as the fundamental means by which we will strengthen our strategic confidence;

Fifth, persistent efforts should be made to pursue the Belt and Road Initiative in line with the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration;

Sixth, persistent efforts should be made to follow a path of peaceful development based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation;

Seventh, persistent efforts should be made to develop global partnerships by improving our diplomatic layout;

Eighth, persistent efforts should be made to reform the global governance system according to the principles of fairness and justice;

Ninth, persistent efforts should be made to safeguard our national sovereignty, security, and development interests, with our core national interests as the inviolable bottom line;

Tenth, persistent efforts should be made to create a unique brand of diplomacy for China by combining the fine traditions and contemporary features of our diplomatic work.

These 10 principles have both grand design based on the whole world and concrete measures of seeking truth and being pragmatic. They are the profound theoretical and practical foundation for building diplomacy with great Chinese characteristics.

As far as the existing international system is concerned, China has been a participant, builder and contributor. We stand firmly for the international order and system that is based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. A great number of countries, especially developing countries, want to see a more just and equitable international system, but it doesn’t mean they want to unravel the entire system or start all over again. Rather, what they want is to reform and improve the system to keep up with the times. This would serve the common interests of all countries and mankind as a whole. China's efforts to contribute to the improvement of global governance and the promotion of the international order and global governance system toward a more just and rational direction, China has proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the establishment of a community of human destiny initiatives.

Since President Xi Jinping put forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, China has been adhering to the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, committed to promoting the opening strategy for common development of countries and promoting mutual benefit. A new opening structure guided by BRI construction is formed. The BRI has rapidly grown into an open and inclusive international cooperation platform and a global public product widely welcomed by all parties. China has established development strategy agreements and cooperation framework agreements with more than 140 countries and international organizations on the BRI international cooperation. Important resolutions passed by the UN General Assembly and Security Council contains reference to it.

President Xi Jinping put forward the proposal of building a community with a shared future for mankind and call on the people of all countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been written into the resolutions of the U.N. Commission for Social Development, the Security Council, U.N. Human Rights Council and the Disarmament and International Security Committee of U.N. General Assembly.

China also successfully hosted diplomatic events including The Annual APEC Economic Leaders' Meetings, G20 Hangzhou Summit, the First and second "Belt and Road" International Cooperation Summit Forum, BRICS Xiamen Summit, Boao Forum for Asia 2018 Annual Meeting, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit, China-Africa Cooperation Forum Beijing Summit 2018 and the first China International Import Expo. At the same time, China actively participates in UN peacekeeping operations, promotes the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, addresses international development and cooperation agendas such as climate change, and continuously enhances the ability of the international community to address common challenges.

Iran Daily: China's economy has developed at a high speed with continuously expanding foreign investment in recent years. We have also noticed that the Sino-US trade war has not yet ended. How does China define its trade strategy toward the United States and China's national interests?

Ambassador Chang Hua: This year marks the 17th anniversary of China’ accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Since its entry into the WTO, China has been a strong advocate for free trade. China has faithfully fulfilled its accession commitments, substantially opened its market to the world, and firmly upheld the multilateral trading system, injecting strong impetus into the world economy. China has been comprehensively aligning its business environment with international economic and trade rules, and earnestly fulfilling its accession commitments; Actively upholding the principle of free trade, and staunchly supporting the multilateral trading system; Living up to its responsibility as a major country, and contributing to world economic growth and global well-being and taking firm steps to expand opening-up, and achieving greater mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

The economic and trade relations between China and the US, the two biggest economies in the world, are of great significance to the two countries and the global economy. The US should have worked with China and shouldered its responsibilities for global growth. But on the contrary, it insisted on staging a trade war unilaterally and repeatedly increased tariffs on Chinese goods against standing consensus while China has kept full sincerity for the consultations.

Raising tariffs won't solve any problem, and starting a trade war will harm not only others, but also oneself. China doesn't want a trade war, but is by no means afraid of fighting one. If someone brings the war to our doorstep, we will fight to the end. China never succumbs to external pressure. We have the resolve and capability to defend our lawful and legitimate rights and interests.

The international community has its fair judgment on who is the initiator of the latest round of a tariff war, the rule-breaker in free trade and the generator of risks in global economy.

We advise the US to grasp the current situation, return to the right track, meet us halfway, and strive for a mutually beneficial agreement on the basis of mutual respect, equality and good faith. This is not only good for China and US, but also meets the general expectations from international society.

Iran Daily: In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran. The two sides signed 16 cooperation agreements, announcing the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership. How has China-Iran relations developed over the past few years? How’s the Committee developing now?

Ambassador Chang Hua: China and Iran are both countries with ancient civilizations. The Chinese civilization and the Persian civilization have been stretching for thousands of years, guarding each other at both ends of Asia and making great contributions to the development and integration of world civilization. Chinese and Iranians made friendly exchanges through the Silk Road since ancient times. As early as 2,000 years ago in the Western Han Dynasty of China when Zhang Qian was sent to the Western Region, and his deputy came to Arsacid, which is today's Iran, and received warm welcome. In the 13th century, the famous Iranian poet Saadi wrote about his unforgettable travel to Kashgar, Xinjiang. In the 15th century, a renowned Chinese navigator Zheng He from the Ming Dynasty visited Hormuz in southern Iran three times.

Since the inception of our diplomatic ties in 1971, over 48 years have passed and the political mutual trust between the two countries has continued to deepen, and pragmatic cooperation has yielded fruitful results. In recent years, the two countries have maintained close exchanges, the content of strategic relations has been continuously enriched, and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has continued to develop. In 2016, President Xi Jinping successfully visited Iran. The two countries announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a new historical chapter of bilateral relationship.

In 2019, President Xi Jinping met President Rouhani during the SCO Bishkek summit. Speaker Larijani successfully visited China and met with President Xi Jinping and The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Li Zheshu. High-level leaders from both sides exchanged in-depth views on promoting the development of China-Iran relations under the new circumstances and reached broad consensus, pointing out the direction for cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

According to the consensus reached by the two headers, Chinese Minister of Commerce, Mr. Zhong Shan and Iranian Minister of Economy, Mr. Farhad Dejpasand co-hosted the 17th Joint Trade and Economic Committee between the governments of China and Iran on March 19. They exchanged ideas on implementing the consensuses of the two countries’ leaders, promoting the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and investment and people's livelihood. Broad consensuses have been made.

Iran Daily: China proposes to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative. What is the meaning and development path of the initiative? How can China and Iran achieve mutual benefits and win-win results through BRI cooperation?

Ambassador Chang Hua: The Belt and Road Initiative follows the principle of wide consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and focus on five priorities:

First, policy connectivity. The goal is to build an inter-governmental, multi-tiered mechanism of macro policy communication to better synergize development strategies of the countries.

Second, infrastructure connectivity. It is about building a network of infrastructure to upgrade transportation, energy and communication infrastructure.

Third, trade connectivity. We want to promote trade liberalization and facilitation to realize coordinated industrial development.

Fourth, financial connectivity. Efforts will be made to build a framework of diversified means of investment and financing.

Fifth, people-to-people connectivity. More will be done to bring together people around the world, facilitate cultural, educational, academic and tourism cooperation, and make our societies more inclusive.

Iran is located at the hub of the Land and Maritime Silk Road. It has been an important node on the Silk Road since ancient times and now an important country along the BRI. China and Iran enjoy broad prospects for cooperation under the framework of the BRI. Our two countries are complementary in resource endowments and cooperation. Not long ago, I took the Tehran subway built by a Chinese company. The subway runs so smoothly with the clean and tidy environment and the similar decoration style inside the station makes me feel like I am on the subway back home in Beijing.

The Tehran Metro project has greatly facilitated daily lives of Iran people’s and is an epitome of the cooperation between China and Iran in the benefit of the people. The Chinese side will uphold the spirit of cooperation and win-win, strengthen the strategic integration of China and Iran, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, bring convenience to the people and achieve common prosperity.

Iran Daily: What is China's view on the current situation in the Middle East, especially the tension in the Persian Gulf region?



Ambassador Chang Hua: Regarding the situation in the Persian Gulf, China believes that the current situation in the Gulf region is complex and sensitive. President Xi Jinping stressed the significance of peace and stability in the Gulf region for the Middle East as well as for the whole world. The region should be an "oasis of security" rather than a new "source of turmoil." China calls on all sides concerned to stay calm and exercise restraints, and refrain from opening a "Pandora's box." All sides concerned should, on the basis of mutual respect, resolve disputes and conflicts through dialogue and consultation. China is willing to work with the international community to contribute to safeguarding peace and stability in the Gulf region.

China believes Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity must be respected and protected. Recently there has been a buildup of momentum for a political settlement of the Syrian issue. Relevant parties of the international community should work in concert to create favorable conditions for a political settlement and avoid adding more complicated elements to the situation in Syria.

China has always believed that the Afghan issue should be resolved through political approach and always supports the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process. We support related parties to strengthen dialogues and create conditions for the final settlement of the Afghan issue.

Iran Daily: The European side is striving to maintain the JCPOA, but neither the European countries nor other big countries have enough willingness to deal with US sanctions. Some analysts say that these countries have neither the will nor the nerve to say "no" to the United States. As a Chinese ambassador, what’s your view on that? Iran’s economic partners have demonstrated their willingness to maintain cooperation with us, and the Iranian side also attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation. What role do you think economic and trade cooperation can play in maintaining the JCPOA?

Ambassador Chang Hua: The JCPOA is a multilateral agreement reached by the P5+1, the European Union and Iran through negotiations and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution in 2015. The agreement will contribute to upholding the international non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East and will play an exemplary role for the political settlement of hot-spot issues. China firmly stands on JCPOA. It is our consistent belief that complete and effective implementation of the JCPOA according to UNSCR requirements is the only viable way to ease tensions and solve the Iranian nuclear issue. The arrangements regarding nuclear projects in the JCPOA reflect a balance of Iran's obligation on nuclear non-proliferation and its right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, which serves the interests of all parties including the US. Making sure the balance of rights and responsibilities of JCPOA is crucial to uphold and implement the agreement.

We believe that the "maximum pressure" exerted by the US is the root cause of the recent crisis. The US not only withdrew from the agreement but also set more and more obstacles for Iran and other parties through unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. As the root cause of the current tension, the US should face up to the concerns of the overwhelming majority of the international community, stop imposing "maximum pressure" against Iran, do not obstruct the implementation of the deal, and create conditions for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue. We call on all relevant parties to view it from an overall and long-term perspective, exercise restraint and support dialogue within the Joint Commission meetings to create conditions for safeguarding and implementing the JCPOA.

Iran Daily: PetroChina and Sinopec stopped the import of crude oil from Iran four months ago. As the largest oil buyer of Iran, China has been granted US oil import sanctions exemption and continues to maintain trade with Iran. However, after the US announced that it would not extend the exemption, what efforts did China make to persuade US to continue to grant sanctions exemptions? China has not taken sufficient measures to stop the US sanctions against Iran and to prevent Iran oil exports. The Iranian side expects China to play a major and greater role in responding to US sanctions. So far, what measures has China taken in addition to its opposition to the US measures?

Ambassador Chang Hua: China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners and the two countries have maintained normal cooperation in various fields. We have emphasized repeatedly that the normal cooperation under international law between Iran and other countries is legal and reasonable, thus should be respected and protected. China firmly opposes the US imposition of unilateral sanctions and so-called "long-arm jurisdiction" on China and other countries invoking its domestic law. We urge the US to immediately correct its wrongdoing and earnestly respect other parties' legal rights and interests. China has made considerable efforts and achieved important results to protect the JCPOA and maintain normal bilateral cooperation between China and Iran.

Iran Daily: What is China's view on strengthening cultural exchanges and tourism cooperation between Iran and China? What is the focus?

Ambassador Chang Hua: China and Iran are ancient civilizations with a world-famous reputation with close connection in cultures and between peoples. Belt and Road Initiative proposes not only economic and trade cooperation but also cultural communication. The much-prized Persian carpet is weaved out of a fusion of China's silk and Iran's sophisticated techniques. And the exquisite blue and white porcelain is produced thanks to a mixture of Iran's "smaltum" (a type of material containing cobalt, unique to Iran) and China's advanced skills. Via Iran, China's lacquer ware, pottery, as well as paper making, metallurgical, printing and gunpowder making skills were spread to the west end of Asia, and further on to Europe. And from Iran and Europe, pomegranate, grape, olive, as well as glass, gold and silverware were introduced into China.

The Chinese people often say the value of friendship lies in heart-to-heart communication. A Persian proverb also goes, there is telepathy between hearts. Different countries, nations and civilizations should carry out exchanges and mutual learning and live in harmony with each other. Both the Chinese and Iranian cultures have unique strengths and the two peoples have benefited from mutual learning for centuries. We need to step up exchanges in culture, education, information, publishing, tourism and other fields and encourage more exchanges between the youth and students, so that the spirit of the Silk Road will be passed on from generation to generation and our peoples will develop enduring bonds.

Strengthening tourism cooperation is an important part of people to people exchanges between the two countries. Iran is rich in cultural tourism resources, with 22 world cultural heritages and 2 natural heritages, ranking in the first place in the Middle East and the tenth in the world. The Iranian government has announced the unilateral visa-free entry policy for Chinese citizens and it has greatly facilitated the Chinese citizens who travel to Iran. I have been in Iran just for a few months and I took almost every weekend to visit various attractions and museums in Tehran. I have also visited historical and cultural cities such as Tabriz and Qom, experienced the richness of Iran’s tourism resources in depth. The Chinese Embassy and myself will stay persistent to promote bilateral tourism cooperation.

Iran Daily: Since you served as the ambassador to Iran, what’s your view on Iran? What are your expectations for the future of China-Iran relations?

Ambassador Chang Hua: I’ve been working in Iran for just over three months and already impressed by its long history, profound cultural heritage, and warm and friendly people. As the ambassador to Iran, I will continue to promote the healthy and stable development of China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and make our own efforts to push forward China-Iran friendly relations and deepen cooperation in various fields.

As President Xi Jinping pointed out, China always views the relationship with Iran from a strategic and long-term perspective. No matter how the international and regional situation changes; China is willing to work with Iran to promote the steady development of China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership. Two countries should strengthen strategic communication and support each other on issues involving core interests. We need to enforce coordination and pragmatically carry out cooperation. It is necessary to strengthen cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism and combating transnational crimes against "three forces" including the "ETIM." China supports the JCPOA and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Iran side in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, jointly defend basic norms of international relations and multilateralism, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries including China and Iran.

