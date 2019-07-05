Iran Robocup team attends Sydney competitions

Iranian squad is supposed to attend industrial, humanoid, soccer, simulation and rescue categories against Netherlands, Singapore, Germany, France, China, Japan, Germany, Indonesia and Australia, Chancellor of Qavin University Morteza Mousakhani said.

A Small-Size League game is played between two teams of eight robots each. The robots must be no larger than 18 cm in diameter and no higher than 15 cm. The playing field is a green carpet, 12 m long and 9 m wide. The game uses an orange golf ball.

The Humanoid League has three sub-leagues according to the robot size. Each sub-league employs robots walking on two legs. One challenge for them is to move and kick the ball accurately. Robots cannot move as nimbly as humans.

Manufacturing plants are increasingly placing importance on a flexible line structure rather than on fixed mass-production-oriented lines to meet the need for low-volume or high-variance products.

In the Rescue Robot League, robots search for several victims placed in a simulated field of a disaster site and discover and rescue them. These robots have mechanisms for both operator control and autonomous operation.

Mousakhani added that in industrial category, Iran Netherlands, Singapore, Germany attended.

In humanoid category, Iran will stand against France, China, Japan, Germany, Indonesia and Australia.

The event will be underway until July 8.

